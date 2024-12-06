A series of additional highways improvements will take place over the autumn and winter to enhance the appearance and condition of Surrey’s roads and pavements.
Extra highways teams are being mobilised across the county to improve pathways, roadsides and rural areas. Since they started in November, teams have worked on 100 roads, cut back 43km of hedges to clear walkways, removed 4km of weeds, cleared an extra 45 drains and cleaned more than 50 signs and bollards.
As well as ensuring walkways are clearer, cutting back hedges will encourage healthier growth by spring, supporting wildlife to thrive in the hedgerows.
Matt Furniss, cabinet member for highways, transport and economic growth said: “We will be dedicating teams to enhance areas of our communities that need some extra attention. These new improvements are in addition to the £300m we have already invested in repairing and improving Surrey’s roads and pavements by 2028.”