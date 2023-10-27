Dead Man’s Fingers (Xylaria Polymorpha) has macabre-looking clusters of hard, swollen, warty “fingers”, 3cm to 8cm high. When young they are pale grey with a whitish tip. Inside, the flesh is white and tough under the black outer layer. It is fairly common throughout the UK and can be found on tree stumps and buried dead wood, especially beech, and is often seen poking up through moss and dead leaves. It fruits all the year round, particularly in spring and summer.