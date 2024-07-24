Surrey and Hampshire’s most recognisable rail services have got a major upgrade as millions have been spent.
The Farnham and Woking train stations have been flushed with cash as the service aims to improve toilet facilities at multiple venues.
New technology has been installed at West Byfleet to make the station more inclusive. With an automated audible guide available to assist customers with sight loss to determine the layout of the toilet facilities.
Bentley, Liss and Havant have also received a facelift as SWR carried out maintenance and renovation works. The service carried out 100 station improvement projects over 2023 and this year, costing £6.5 million.
Upgrades have been carried out at dozens of large and small stations ranging from accessibility to refurbished waiting rooms, all designed to enhance the customer experience.
Alistair Wright, Head of Infrastructure & Property at South Western Railway, commented: “Every year, we make significant investments to improve and modernise our network to make every journey easy and reliable.
“Some changes may seem small, but they make a real difference. A fresh lick of paint to brighten surroundings, and features that make navigating a station or using the toilet that much easier, can make travelling by train a much more pleasant and comfortable experience.
“Our stations are the heart of the communities we serve, and the teams can be proud of the fantastic job that they have done to refresh and improve our spaces, particularly for customers with additional accessibility requirements.”