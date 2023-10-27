There are branches of the WI all over the country: the Surrey Federation of Women’s Institutes has more than 8,000 members. The movement, now worldwide, had its birth in Stoney Creek, Ontario, in 1897 and was based on the British Women’s Guilds created by Rev Archibald Charteris in 1887. So no wonder the ladies are not only not shy to show their age, but positively revel in it!