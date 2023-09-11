The five children who travelled with Sara Sharif's father from the UK to Pakistan the day before her body was discovered have been taken by Pakistan police in a raid on their grandfather's house, the grandfather has told the BBC.
Muhammad Sharif, Sara's grandfather, said he had been hiding the children aged between one and 13 in his home in the north-eastern city of Jhelum. But he would not tell the BBC how long they had been there.
Sara's father, Urfan Sharif and his partner, Beinash Batool, and the five children fled the UK on August 9, a day before the 10-year-old was found dead at their home in Woking on August 10.
The post-mortem revealed Sara sustained "multiple and extensive injuries". Her injuries were so bad her mother and grandmother could not recognise her.
The BBC were told by neighbours that Pakistan police arrived to raid the grandfather's property just before 16:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on Monday.
According to eyewitnesses, dozens of officers surrounded the house, stopped traffic and also prevented anyone from filming on their phones.
All five children were then taken away by police said Mr Sharif.
Sara's grandfather claimed officers broke CCTV cameras as well as the gates of his home. The BBC said he had previously repeatedly denied being in touch with his son or knowing where the family was.
Pakistan police have confirmed that they have the children. Sara's father, stepmother and uncle Faisal Malik were not with them.
A neighbour told the BBC "Police officers including female officers raided the house. They broke the CCTV at the entrance and entered it. While inside, more officers arrived outside and stopped the traffic. They stopped everyone from filming on their mobile phones."
On Friday, Muhammad Sharif told the BBC he had sent a message to his son Urfan Sharif to surrender himself to police "two to three days ago".
The Sharif family have repeatedly made accusations that the police have been harassing their entire family by illegally detaining some and raiding their homes. Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool said many of their family had gone into hiding because of the harassment. The police have denied this.