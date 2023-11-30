This year’s toy donation station has opened at Victoria Place as the centre once again becomes home to The Forgotten Toys.
Chief Elf Sparkle was on hand to start collecting all the pre-loved toys from families, with more than 200 toy donations received in the first weekend alone.
For every 100 toys donated, a Freddy the Festive Bear, newly launched this year, will be given away.
The donation drive is being run in partnership with three local charities, Sebastian’s Action Trust, The Children’s Trust and The Lighthouse, who will distribute all the pre-loved toys collected to new owners who can love them once again, just in time for Christmas.
The toy donation station is open every day until December 17, from 10am to 5pm, near Poundland in The Peacocks.
Victoria Place was also visited by two magical storytellers who told enchanting stories to families about The Forgotten Toys and Chief Elf Sparkle’s mission to save them! Over 300 children attended the sessions across the weekend.
Santa’s grotto in Central Square next to Sainsbury’s is also open. Santa will be flying in on his sleigh and opening the doors to his toy workshop, complete with animatronic singing reindeers, until Sunday, December 24.
Visitors will be able to meet the main man and his trusty elves for free at intervals throughout the day between 10am to 5pm on selected dates and take home a special gift to remember their experience. No pre-booking is required.
For more details of all the festive fun at Victoria Place, visit vp woking.co.uk/Christmas