RSPCA is warning cat owners to be extra-vigilant this summer after new figures suggest felines are being increasingly targeted in deliberate weapon attacks.
New data from the charity reveals that the number of cats shot with an air gun, catapult/slingshot or crossbow has more than doubled in the first six months of this year (44), compared to the same period in 2023 (18).
The warning comes as the RSPCA's 'No Animal Deserves Cruelty' summer campaign continues to raise vital funds supporting the charity’s work to tackle animal cruelty.
Overall, there has also been a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in the total number of animals targeted by weapons, up from 300 in 2022 to 370 last year.
Crossbows are the weapon which has seen the biggest increase in its use in attacks. With 11 incidents in 2023, compared to seven in 2022. Catapult/slingshot incidents also show an upward trend (27 to 28).
The charity’s data reveals that between 2020 and 2023, there have been a total of 896 incidents reported to the RSPCA involving weapons affecting all types of animals.
Rocket (pictured) - a tabby in Nottinghamshire - recently lost an eye and was left with life-changing injuries after being shot twice with an air gun.
Surrey reported 20 weapon-related incidents in the four-year period, nearby Hampshire had 27 and Kent had the highest in England with 61.
RSPCA Lead Wildlife Officer Geoff Edmond said: “These weapon attacks are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg.
“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ like this - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we receive nearly 200 reports every year.
“Guns, catapults and crossbows - these weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.
“But we are doing all we can to change things.”