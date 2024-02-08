Jean McIntosh, who lived in Three Stiles Road, Farnham, for more than 50 years, died peacefully in her sleep, aged 99, on Sunday, January 7, at Whitebourne Care Home, Frimley, where she had lived happily for about four years.
Jean was born on July 27, 1924 at Ashton-under-Lyne, the first of four children for Elizabeth and James Makin.
She met her future husband, Lloyd Allenby McIntosh (Mac) when working as a dental nurse in his practice in Sale. They moved to Cobham before setting up his own dental practice in Aldershot and moving to Farnham.
Jean was recognised as a collector, distributor and flag carrier for the Royal British Legion in Farnham for more than 50 years.
She ran a small shop in Farnham for some time, was an avid wildlife supporter – and anti-hunt campaigner – and a well-known character in Farnham.
Jean and Mac loved their holidays in Scotland with their small boat, where he had family.
Long-term friends and neighbours describe her as a “force of nature”, a “free and fierce spirit”, and will remember her for her kindness.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 15 at Aldershot Crematorium at 1.30pm.
The family – her surviving youngest brother Roger, and Jean’s four nieces – request no flowers, but donations to the RSPCA, if wished.