The RHS Wisley Flower Show proved as popular as ever this year despite it having to contend with some disappointing weather, a big change from last year when it was staged in a mini-heatwave.
The vibrant six-day celebration, which concluded last week, once more hosted a series of showstopping displays for gardening experts and novices alike, alongside unique shopping opportunities for everything from garden sculptures to tools and accessories, plus expert advice.
Forty specialist nurseries showcased quality plants, and the National Dahlia Society Show returned with more than 100 competition classes showcasing the very best in dahlia cultivation.
For the first time there was ”A Celebration of Dahlias” in the marquee for the final three days of the show, featuring imaginative displays such as a dahlia-covered throne – perfect for an RHS Wisley Flower Show selfie!
Visitors could also marvel at the floral art creations on display in Wilson’s Wood, with imaginative floral art exhibits created by the Surrey Area of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies. This year’s theme was “Thank You for the Music”.
There was also expert gardening advice at RHS Hilltop with insightful free talks in the Hilltop Live theatre. Topics included no-dig gardening, growing mushrooms and medieval gardens to name just a few.
Laura Booty, head of RHS Garden Wisley, said: “We have been excited to share this year’s content will all our visitors and for anyone looking for gardening inspiration, this has been the place to be.
“Wisley Flower Show is a real team effort, requiring an all-hands-on-deck approach to put it together in a matter of days.
“We welcomed thousands of visitors to the show, even when the weather was not on our side. Thank you to everyone who supported it this year and we hope to see you back in 2025.”