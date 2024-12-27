The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Surrey this was 66%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. South Farnham School
In first place is South Farnham School.
Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
2. The Raleigh School
Coming in second place is The Raleigh School – the school had a score of 94%.
3. St Alban's Catholic Primary School, and Cardinal Newman Catholic Primary School
With 93% of pupils meeting the expected standard, St Alban's Catholic Primary School, and Cardinal Newman Catholic Primary School come third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Surrey.
5. Cleves School
Rounding out the top five with 91% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing is Cleves School.
6. St Charles Borromeo Catholic Primary School, Weybridge
In sixth place, is St Charles Borromeo Catholic Primary School, Weybridge.
The expected standard was met by 90% of pupils here.
Just behind is Long Ditton St Mary's Church of England Junior School, where 89% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
8. St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Cuddington Croft Primary School, and Great Bookham School
With 88% of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Cuddington Croft Primary School, and Great Bookham School come in joint-eighth place.