The Queen's Land Rover which she welcomed President Obama to Windsor Castle with is for sale.
The prestigious motor carried Her Majesty and Prince Philip as they met Obama and the First Lady on a state visit in April 2016.
An official White House picture taken at the time captured the moment with the car in the background. The Royals are seen warmly greeting the President as he stepped off Marine One helicopter after it landed in the Queen's grounds.
Bramley Motor Cars, based in Surrey, is offering the Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography for sale at £224,850.
As befitting a Royal household car, the vehicle would have once been equipped with covert lighting and police emergency lighting.
Bramley Motor Cars say it also would have had "specially adapted fixed side steps - which are not available for general sale as they have not been homologated and additional grab handles to the rear passenger compartment to enable Her Majesty The Queen to be able to access the rear passenger compartment more comfortably.
"These items have since been removed following the vehicle being taken out of Royal Service, but the grab handles used by Her Majesty were left with the car, a lovely touch.
"The rear entertainment screens were also removed prior to the car being handed over to the Royal Household and were refitted once the vehicle had been removed from service.
"The warning sticker for the siren, which was located in the engine compartment also remains, as a hint to this Range Rover's previous life.
By Dean Murray/SWNS