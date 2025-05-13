Police are appealing for help to find Johnny Cash - in connection with an Alton burglary in which more than £3,000 in cash was stolen.
The 35-year-old from Farnborough has recently been identified as someone the police would like to speak to about the crime at an address in Victoria Road East on April 29, 2024.
He is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 9in tall, with black hair and hazel eyes.
It is believed he may be in the Farnborough area or a nearby area of Surrey.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Johnny to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”
Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts should not approach him but instead call the police on 101, quoting 44240178936.