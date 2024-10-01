The recent launch of the Woking Poetry Hub, hosted by Surrey Poet Laureateship, marked an inspiring start to what promises to be a valuable addition to the town’s cultural landscape.
Despite a modest turnout, the small group gathered at Woking Library created a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for delving into the art of poetry.
Councillor Denise Turner-Stewart, deputy leader of Surrey County Council, was on hand to celebrate the launch.
“I was really encouraged to hear of the growing appetite and enthusiasm for poetry as part of the rich cultural offer in Surrey,” she said. “It was great to see the creative session in action and to find out about the origins of this initiative and see the enjoyment of the participants.
“I wish you every success and thank you for bringing poetry into the hearts of our communities in Surrey.”
The poetry hubs are designed to provide a supportive space for poets of all levels, from complete beginners to seasoned writers, to come together and explore the craft of poetry.
The weekly morning sessions offer a chance to break away from the daily routine, engage in creative activities, and share a love of poetry with others. Whether you are looking to improve your writing, meet new people, or simply enjoy a cup of coffee in the company of like-minded individuals, the hubs have something to offer everyone.
Participant Naino Masindet shared her experience at the Woking hub, saying, “I really appreciated being given the time to clearly formulate my ideas and write something I was happy with. I also really enjoyed the poetry analysis too. It's a lovely creative space.”
Adam Gary, Surrey’s inaugural Poet Laureate, expressed his pride in the initiative: “Our hubs have proven to be an incredibly fun and engaging way to bring poets from all levels and experience together around one table, from complete beginners to Masters and PhD students, and have fun together engaging with poetry in a relaxed and supportive environment,” he said.
“It’s a great opportunity to get out of the house for a couple of hours in the morning, whilst creating beautiful verse. I am so proud of what the hubs are doing for our communities and I can’t wait to welcome many more to our table in Woking.”
With its warm and inviting setting, the Woking Poetry Hub is an ideal place to begin or continue your poetic journey. The sessions will run every Friday morning from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Woking Library.
Adam added: “Whether you’re an experienced poet or a curious newcomer, there’s a seat waiting for you at the table. Join us and help weave the tapestry of Surrey’s literary community one verse at a time.
“With the library’s refurbishment over the coming months we are planning to run Zoom sessions for the Woking Poetry Hub, ensuring participants can continue engaging with us uninterrupted. We’ll keep everyone updated as we go through the renovation period.”