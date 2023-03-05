PARKING charges are set to increase by up to 10 per cent at popular beauty spot Frensham Great Pond.
After April 1, the cost to park for up to one hour at Frensham will increase from £1.50 to £1.60; for up to two hours from £3 to £3.30; for up to four hours from £4 to £4.40; and all day from £6 to £6.50.
It comes as part of a 'herculean effort', as described by Lib Dem leader of Waverley Council, Paul Follows, to balance its budget in the face of central government cuts.
The green flag award-winning beauty spot is situated between Farnham and Hindhead.
The man-made beach, which makes it so popular for local days out, stretches along a 13th century lake, providing opportunities to sunbathe and swim in warm weather, along with woodland trails and bridle paths around the pond and common.