Surrey County Council (SCC) has responded to outcry over a letter sent to parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Parents of children with SEND were left panicking after receiving a letter telling them they had until September 12 to decide their child’s placement preference.
The letter was delivered on August 12 during the school holidays. Many parents are facing having to make a preference without having visited the school or attended an open day.
National statutory deadlines are February 15 (for pupils coming into Reception, Years 3 and 7) and March 31 (for pupils completing Year 11). These national deadlines still remain the same.
But parents in Surrey have been left stressed and unsure about their school choices.
“I feel the council has stolen some of our time,” said Sam, 45, who needs to make a school preference for her ten-year-old daughter.
“Parents with SEND children already have a lot on their plate […] and then SCC throws this at us.”
Sam, who has four children with SEND, is not new to the process. She said the other parents in her daughter’s class have been “horrified” by the new deadline.
Children with SEND are reviewed by a panel as to what school setting will meet their needs. Rachel, who’s son has special needs, said the SCC panel’s recommendations do not tie in with her own thoughts or wishes, or her son’s current school’s recommendation.
Despite the panic and stress caused, the letter was designed to remind parents of the national deadline and determine their school preference so the consultation process could be on time.
SCC leader, Cllr Tim Oliver, said: “There has been no change to any statutory deadlines in the process for allocating school places for children with an EHCP. Deadlines for local authorities are set nationally.
“We know that there are fundamental issues across the SEND system and that families with children that have additional needs do not always get the experience or outcomes that they should. We are working hard to improve services and our most recent Local Area SEND inspection noted the important actions we are taking are starting to make a difference.
“We are resolute in our ambition to continue to improve services and outcomes for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.”
Responding to parent criticism of school placements, Cllr Clare Curran, said: “We know that children’s outcomes are better when they are closer to home and part of their local communities. We’re seeking to address this, but sometimes this means parents and carers are unhappy with the school their children have been placed in.”
Six of Surrey’s new Liberal Democrat MPs wrote a letter to the leader, Cllr Oliver, calling the change “an unacceptably short timeframe for parents to choose their child’s school”.
The MPs called for the deadline to move back to March and criticised the council for “denying [parents] the right to make informed decisions about their child’s next school”.
SCC has been contacted for further comment.