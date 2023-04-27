A PARENT at Halstead Preparatory School for Girls has expressed their concerns over the new partnership between the school and St Andrew’s School reported in the News & Mail last week.
Halstead and St. Andrew’s School, Horsell, are to create a new school, Halstead St. Andrew’s, which will open in September 2023.
The partnership school will be co-ed, extending to Year 11, and aims to educate around 500 pupils aged 2 to 16 across the two schools’ current sites.
Pupils in Nursery to Year 2 will be based at Halstead’s site, to be known as Woodham Rise, and pupils from Year 3 upwards will be based on the St Andrew’s School site, to be known as Church Hill House.
It is described as an equal partnership, with St Andrew’s and Halstead staff represented on the senior leadership team.
The parent, who contacted the News & Mail by email, outlined their misgivings that the new school spells the end of single-sex girls’ prep schools in Woking; believes there has been a lack of consultation with Halstead parents at least about the proposed partnership; and there has been insufficient time for parents to consider their options regarding changing schools away from Halstead, suggesting other parents are considering different schools instead.
Sharon Maher, headmistress at Halstead Preparatory School, and Dominic Fitzgerald, headmaster at St Andrew’s
The News & Mail put those concerns to Halstead St Andrew’s, who responded in a joint statement from Sharon Maher, headmistress at Halstead Preparatory School, and Dominic Fitzgerald, headmaster at St Andrew’s and confirmed as headmaster of Halstead St. Andrew’s.
“The decision to create our new partnership school has been taken with a great deal of research, debate, discussion and due diligence by the boards of both schools,” it said.
“The partnership school will secure our long-term future and will enable us to continue to offer a high-quality education without placing additional burdens on parents or staff.
“All governors were unanimous in their decision to support the creation of the new school and are excited about the opportunities it provides to embrace the future while building on our strengths.
“We appreciate that the announcement has been unexpected for parents and our priority is to support all pupils, parents and staff as we embark on this new phase in our schools’ journeys.
“We want to hear our parents’ views and feedback, and we also want to be able to address any individual concerns or queries they may have.
“We have therefore invited all parents to meet with us both individually and in small groups to see the amazing facilities on offer at both sites and hear more about what the new school will offer their children.”
Simon Brookhouse, chair of governors at Halstead Preparatory School and the new chair of governors at Halstead St Andrew’s, added: “The vision for the partnership school is based on our shared ethos, values and the excellent education experience both schools have always provided.
“We want our pupils to be in a happy school that is well-funded, stable and with a clear strategic plan, surrounded by their friends and the teachers they know – and this is what Halstead St Andrew’s will offer.”