BROOKLANDS Museum will welcome a very special guest at its annual Best of British event on Sunday (7 May).
World-famous bear Paddington™ will be visiting the family-friendly programme which features displays of classic British vehicles, British fayre, traditional entertainment and much more.
The weekend of King Charles III's Coronation will see Brooklands, in Weybridge, celebrate the royal occasion with a host of British entertainment, including Morris dancers and a brass band playing tunes from yesteryear and leading the crowd in a singalong of old-time favourites.
There will be lots to occupy the young and young at heart, with traditional fairground rides and a royal Punch and Judy show. The fairground rides will be subject to additional charges.
Paddington™ will make several appearances throughout the day, giving visitors the opportunity to take photos with the famous character.
Steve Castle, Brooklands Museum event manager, said: “We are thrilled to be sharing in the King's Coronation weekend celebrations and opening the doors for our Best of British event.
“We will bring together many classic vehicles, some His Majesty would recognise from his youth, and, in true British spirit, many people are volunteering their time to support the event. There will be something for everyone to enjoy!"
Spectators can wander through displays of British car and motorcycle marques, from the pre-war Alvis, Norton and Sunbeam to the latest Jaguar models, and see vehicles racing up Test Hill.
MG and the Aston Martin Razor Blade are joining in the celebrations, marking their centenaries, as are Land Rover, who celebrate 75 years in the industry this year.
As well as the festivities, the museum is open as usual, with exhibitions and collections, free children's workshops and a royal-themed walking trail.
It is open from 10am to 5pm, with café and picnic areas available.