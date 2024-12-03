The Petersfield Climate Action Network (PeCAN) hosted four local artists at a special exhibition at Winton House last weekend.
The ‘Land, Light & Leaves’ exhibition was held as an extension to the successful Eco Cafe, which is held at the same venue every Tuesday morning from 10am to midday. The exhibition celebrated nature through the seasons and was coupled with carefully selected poems relevant to each of the four sections.
PeCAN chair Greg Ford, gave a heartfelt welcome to invited guests on the first evening and explained how the underlying message is the threat posed to the seasons by climate change and its impact on weather systems, wildlife, and the wider environment.
The organisation estimates that around 200 people saw the exhibition and a number of artworks were sold. Keep an eye out for future events!