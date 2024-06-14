Visitors to Pirbright’s Village Summer Fair were treated to a Champion Day out, starting with local Olympic gold medal winner George Nash, complete with his precious medals, who opened the fair and presented winners in the Children’s Mini Olympics with medals of their own.
Rower George won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at London 2012. He also won gold at three successive world championships from 2013 to 2015 and two golds and a silver medal at European championships.
He was born in Guildford and went to Lanesborough School.
There were plenty of medal-worthy displays too, from Prime Acrobatics gymnasts, Surrey Saints cheerleaders, Raiders performing arts and the Pirbright ballet school, not to mention a magnificent display of classic cars. Music lovers were well catered for with performances from Rev and The Revellers band, The Pirbright Community Gospel Choir, and a Ukrainian choir.
Prize worthy artists and crafters were everywhere, from stunning models on the village green to the craft market at the church, where there was also an informative display about the history of the Olympics.
But of course, it would not be Pirbright without classic favourites like the tug of war, inflatable slides, crazy golf, football darts and the ever-popular Fun Dog Show with prizes for the scruffiest mutt and noble veteran as well as the best young dog handler. For animal lovers without a dog, there were donkey rides and a petting zoo.
Helen Whitworth, chair of the organising committee, said: “What an amazing day it was, everyone having fun, and such a great treat to have a local Olympian, George Nash to come and open the fair and to join in with the fun of the day.
“Thank you, George and all the wonderful team who work, tirelessly to put this event on each year.”