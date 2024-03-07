The photo with two Dennis fire engines shows on the left PPL 897. This was built in 1951 and entered service at Surbiton Fire Station. Before transferring to Godalming in the mid-1960s. She then saw service as a training appliance at Reigate. Found behind a fire station in Sheffield in 1988, she was restored by Dennis of Guildford and then sold to mid-Wales firemen who kept her until 2019.