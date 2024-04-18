With the new cricket season getting underway, this week Adrian ‘Dick’ Bird of West Byfleet recalls the story of the Carman Heating West Surrey Colts Cricket League, which produced some fine players, nine of whom went on to play at international level.
It was in 1978 when Dave Bourne of Ottershaw Cricket Club formed the colts cricket league for players under 17. The first winners in 1979 were Woking and Horsell who beat Brookwood in the final.
The league grew with some 40 clubs competing, many entering teams of several age groups. A separate league was established to accommodate even younger age groups.
Dick says: “It is quite remarkable that the following nine players who played in the league went on to represent their country at test and/or limited overs levels at various times. They are: Martin Bicknell, Guildford; Ricki Clark, Godalming; Jade Dernbach, Old Woking; Ashley Giles, Ripley and Guildford; Adam Hollioake, Send; Ben Hollioake, Send; Richard Johnson, Sunbury; Toby Rowland-Jones, Sunbury; and Shaun Udal, Camberley.
“It is a great tribute to the various officers and committees over the years to have these players selected at the highest level. None more so than George Balchin who combined his treasurer’s duties with a multitude of other tasks associated with the administration of the league.
“His dedication and commitment was truly admirable, especially as he completed these tasks in a quiet unflustered manner over a long period of time until the league’s takeover by Surrey County Cricket Club in 2019.
“In order to try to encourage girls to play cricket, the league changed its name to the West Surrey Youth Cricket League in the hope girls’ leagues will be formed at some point.
“Throughout its history the league has had matches of many age groups against other leagues and suitable opposition. The league’s first century was scored by Steve Shilling of West Byfleet against Berkeley Two Counties League at under 17s level. Carman scored 202 for 9 declared and were only kept in the game with some outstanding fielding winning by 19 runs.
“The league had been extremely fortunate to have Gladys Chitty on the committee, first as treasurer and then secretary. She was truly an amazing woman although becoming very ill with cancer never missed a meeting. She would turn up at Ottershaw Cricket Club wrapped in a big coat and several scarves. She never once moaned or accepted any special treatment and the other committee members had total respect and admiration for her.
“In her memory the Gladys Chitty League was formed for players of even younger age groups. In order to keep her memory alive I presented an Edwardian cricket bat to which George Balchin added plaques of league winners between 1991 and 2002. We are now hoping to find a home for the bat.”
Dick played for West Byfleet for 50 years. His paternal grandfather, William Bird and some of his drinking buddies at the British Legion club, established the club in early winter 1939.
Thinking that the Second World War would last but a few months they proceeded with the club’s formation but it was not until 1946 that it played its first game. The club flourished throughout the next few decades with two Saturday and Sunday sides with junior sections in the late 1950s and 80s.
Dick recalls: “We played on West Byfleet Recreation Ground where two groundsmen guarded the square as if their lives depended on it and we played a high standard of cricket with some very fine players.
“Perhaps one of the highlights of the club’s achievements was winning the Oatlands Park Six-a-Side Tournament in 1961 beating many of Surrey’s top sides in the process.
“I am proud to have been president of the club for a number of years following on from my father Eric Bird who worked tirelessly for the club despite not being able to play as a result of a wartime injury.”