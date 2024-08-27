Frimley Health staff awards are open and the Trust is inviting people to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond.
Whether it’s a leader who inspires, a team that excels, or an unsung hero whose efforts go unnoticed. Your nomination should not exceed 300 words and the deadline is 5pm on Monday, September 16.
Patients and members of the public are able to nominate someone for ‘Patient choice’. The award allows patients, carers, relatives, and visitors to nominate a member of staff or a team who has made a significant difference in their experience.
Including improving customer service, increasing the quality of a service, changing how it is delivered or delivering great care.
Staff can nominate in the following categories:
- Outstanding leader
- Team of the year (clinical)
- Team of the year (non-clinical)
- Improvement, education & research
- Equality, diversity & inclusion
- Unsung contribution (clinical)
- Unsung contribution (non-clinical)