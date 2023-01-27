There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Woking.
A total of 275 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 26,484 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Woking.
A total of 180,091 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26 (Thursday) – up from 179,176 last week.