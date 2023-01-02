CONTRIBUTORS to public service locally rubbed shoulders with rock stars in the New Year Honours List 2023.
Queen guitarist Brian May, noted in the list as being from Windlesham, has been knighted “for services to music and to charity”.
Dr May, appointed CBE in 2005, was honoured in his role as musician, astrophysicist and animal welfare advocate.
Also among those honoured locally are Helen McAleavy, private secretary to the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, at the Department of Health and Social Care; Julia Hopkins, for services to the community in Woking; and Carolyn Dawson, chief executive of Founders Forum.
Helen McAleavy, who supported Prof. Whitty in his role leading the UK response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was appointed MBE for public service.
Julia Hopkins, a driving force behind the Knaphill Community Fridge, was appointed BEM, and Carolyn Dawson appointed OBE for services to London Tech Week, technology and digital media.
Others to be recognised include Veronica Povey, finance director, Ministry of Defence, appointed CBE for services to public finance and volunteering; Fiona Boulton. headteacher at Guildford High School, for services to education; and Mark Harbord, director of cyber security, Parliamentary Digital Service, for services to parliament.
Lynette Shanks, described as “lately Chief Superintendent, Surrey Police”, was awarded the King’s Police Medal.