Plans for new speed limits in Surrey could go ahead despite lack of confidence it would improve road safety.
Locals said they considered road conditions and potholes to have a greater impact on safe driving and cycling.
Reviewing speed limits is part of Surrey County Council’s (SCC) road safety strategy called ‘Vision Zero’. In partnership with Surrey Police including the Police and Crime Commissioner, Surrey Fire and Rescue and National Highway colleagues.
It aims to halve the number of collisions where someone is killed or seriously injured on the roads by 2035, with the ambition to get to ‘zero’ by 2050.
In the early 2000s, Surrey had 60 to 70 deaths on the road every year. In the last few years it has reduced to 30 or under, a SCC committee heard on July 18.
Cllr Matt Furniss (Conservative Cabinet Member for Transport and Infrastructure) said the number of collisions has “plateaued” around the 30 mark.
Highlights of the strategy include introducing more 20mph limits around schools, town centres and residential areas, investing in sophisticated speed cameras to tackle the worst speeding and casualty routes; review 60 mph rural speed limits and replace them with lower limits.
More than 3,600 people responded to the consultation between January and March this year.
Concerns were raised that 70 per cent of respondents were not confident or neutral that the strategy would improve road safety in Surrey. Respondents said they felt money would be better spent on fixing potholes and improving roads.
Officers admitted road maintenance is “crucial”, but said it was not the purpose of the multi-partner strategy. They added that “significant work” was already taking place to address road defects.
The committee heard that potholes and road defects were occasionally mentioned in police reports but speed limits and road maintenance “goes hand in hand” and “needs to work together” to improve safety.
The report stated the public had a “mixed view” on the subject.
Cllr Mark Sugden (Conservative) commented: “Is the issue a lack of understanding and communication, or is there a fundamental disagreement to the proposed strategy?”
Officers claimed not everyone understood the policy. They highlighted 135 (4 per cent) of the respondents who had disagreed with implementing 20mph speed limits, had in fact aligned with the proposals.
These included comments that only supported 20 mph limits in town centres, residential areas or near schools but not on main roads.
Negative comments by the public said 20mph limits do not improve safety (170 responses) and increase congestion and air pollution (132 responses).
Officers repeatedly stressed that enforcing 20mph speed limits would not be a “blanket approach” and would, if approved by the cabinet, be subject to local consultation.
With only 46 per cent of respondents being happy or very happy with the approach, officers said they had “hoped for more support” for the proposals.
The committee resolved that SCC needed to address the public’s perception that fixing potholes would improve road safety and the concern whether the strategy will succeed.