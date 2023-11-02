The latest scores for social care services in Surrey have been released – with three services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals three services in Surrey have received ratings from the start of October.
Crossroads Care Surrey was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on August 9. The rating was published on October 6.
On October 11, Chestnut View Care Home was judged to be needing improvement. The service had last been inspected on August 29.
Lastly, The Grange Retirement Home was given a 'good' rating on October 21, with the care home's most recent inspection on October 10.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.