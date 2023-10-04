The latest scores for social care services in Surrey have been released – with eight services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Surrey:
• Bourne Wood Manor Care Home: Good, last inspected on August 4.
• Springkell House Care Home: Good, last inspected on July 17.
• Greenview Hall: Good, last inspected on June 6.
• Firlawn: Good, last inspected on August 3.
• Cavendish House: Good, last inspected on August 17.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Home Counties Carers: Outstanding, last inspected on July 25.
• Iconia Grays: Inadequate, last inspected on July 3.
• Winsor Care Services: Inadequate, last inspected on May 25.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.