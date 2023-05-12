LOCAL MP Jonathan Lord cut the ribbon to officially open Woking Station’s new Changing Places facility, a toilet with enhanced accessibility features.
It is the first of its kind at a South Western Railway (SWR) managed station, although there is also one at London Waterloo, which is managed by Network Rail.
As well as the Changing Place, the station has a new Calming Space, special waiting rooms designed especially for customers who are neuro-diverse or may have non-visible disabilities. It is one of only three on the network.
These features, among others, mean Woking is arguably the most accessible station on the routes covered by SWR.
Mr Lord said: “I was delighted to officially open South Western Railway’s new accessible facilities at Woking station, including a new ‘calm space’ for those with hidden disabilities.
“The station is a key transport hub for all Woking residents, and it is fantastic that it now rates as probably the most accessible station on the whole SWR network.”