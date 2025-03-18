RHS Garden Wisley is now more accessible than ever as a new bus stop has been added to the 462/463 public bus services leading directly to the garden.
From 5 April, visitors will be able to access a dedicated stop at RHS Garden Wisley via public transport from Guildford bus station, Clandon train station and Woking bus station for the first time.
The service is operated by White Bus and runs seven days a week on a regular timetable, from morning to evening.
Elwyn Owen, head of site at RHS Garden Wisley, said: “We are thrilled with the new bus route and dedicated bus stop at RHS Garden Wisley. It will open up the garden to a wider audience by making it more accessible to visitors as well as those who want to work here.
“It will also enable more people to benefit from our 30 per cent discount on garden tickets for travelling to us by public transport.”
Visitors who access RHS Garden Wisley car-free can save 30 per cent on garden admission. Copies of train or bus tickets can be shown on arrival at the welcome desks to access the discount on garden entry.
The extended 462/463 public bus services will replace the Wisley shuttle bus service which runs from Woking train station to RHS Garden Wisley on a more limited timetable. This service will terminate on 4 April 2025.
For further information and to view the new bus timetable, visit the RHS website at www.rhs.org.uk/wisley.
Anyone keen to try out the new service has a series of eye-catching opportunities coming up.