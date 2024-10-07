The Chinese Association of Woking celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival at St John the Baptist School on 28 September, taking advantage of a rare sunny day.
Some 200 tickets were sold for the festival, which dates back more than 3,000 years. It is the second-biggest festival for the Chinese community after Chinese New Year and is recognised as an opportunity for families to get together.
It is also called the Moon Festival as it is celebrated when the moon is believed to be at its biggest and fullest.
The families take time to appreciate the moon in the evening because it is the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar when the moon is at its fullest.
During the festival lanterns of all sizes and shapes – beacons that symbolise lighting people’s path to prosperity and good fortune – are carried and displayed.
Mooncakes, a rich pastry typically filled with sweet-bean, egg yolk, meat or lotus-seed paste, are traditionally eaten during the festival.
After the morning teaching sessions, rehearsals began in the school’s canteen while parents and volunteers were busy decorating the hall.
Lion dancers ushered in the VIPs, notably Woking MP Will Forster, chairman of Surrey County Council Saj Hussain, and the Mayor of Woking Cllr Louise Morales to open the celebrations.
Traditional Chinese snacks were served on tables, among them the mooncake which symbolises the family gathering for the full moon.
Performances included ladies’ groups singing, dancing, solo singing, instrumental performance, kung fu and tai chi.
There was also group dancing which ended with an invitation to the audience to join in.
There were riddles and raffles in between the performances to keep visitors entertained.
Traditional Chinese hot food with varieties was then served after the various performances.