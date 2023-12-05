Mark De-Lisser, vocal coach to royalty and the stars, visited Woking to hold a weekend-long gospel singing workshop at Saint Columba’s House, Maybury Hill.
Mark took time out of his busy schedule to spend the weekend teaching an eager group of singers the fine art of gospel choir vocal arrangements.
The weekend culminated in a moving and emotional live performance by the new gospel choir, led by Mark, held in the chapel at Saint Columba’s.
The feedback from all who attended the gospel weekend was universally positive, with one of the guests, Elaine Bollon, saying: “I have absolutely loved this weekend. It has been an amazing opportunity to meet lots of people.
‘‘The way that Mark has drawn the best out of everyone in the room, I think people are leaving here changed.”
Mark’s CV reads like a who’s who, having worked on some of the UK’s most watched TV shows, including BBC’s BAFTA-nominated Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure, Songs of Praise and ITV’s award-winning The Masked Singer.
He is perhaps best known for his arrangement of Stand by Me for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
Mark, who was also heavily involved with the concert at the coronation of King Charles III, said: “I had a fantastic weekend at Saint Columba’s House, with 45 eager singers. Some have sung gospel before and some have not, but we jumped in together and had a fabulous time singing songs and dancing around. It has been great.
“Saint Columba’s House is a lovely venue. I did not even know it was here! It is serene but there is a buzz and an energy about it. I will be coming back, for sure.”
Saint Columba’s House has a regular calendar of events, including music, art, quiet days and weekend retreats. It is also available to hire for conferences and training events.