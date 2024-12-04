A widowed resident of Birldworld has discovered that owl you need is love after finding a new companion.
Moose, a seven-year-old female snowy owl, and her partner Kettle had been inseparable for six years until the male owl died this summer after a prolonged illness.
Determined to find a suitable mate for Moose, the team at Birdworld – the UK’s largest bird park, located in Rowledge – launched a nationwide search. They eventually discovered Elk, a 20-year-old male snowy owl from Yorkshire, who had been seeking a mate for years.
After a carefully orchestrated introduction, Moose and Elk have shown promising signs of compatibility, sparking hopes that the lovebirds will develop a strong bond, possibly leading to successful breeding next year.
“Kettle and Moose were together for six years and had a wonderful relationship; they kept the keepers both entertained and on their toes,” said Polly Bramham, living collections manager at Birdworld.
“Kettle was a firm favourite among keepers and visitors alike. Never shy, he would sit prominently in his enclosure, giving passersby an intense, yellow-eyed stare.
“If he spotted his keeper, he’d add a friendly ‘hoo!’ and head bob. He was an attentive partner, always bringing Moose gifts of food and fiercely protecting her during nesting season.”
The pair even successfully hatched chicks in 2022, as Moose and Kettle learned over the years to build a proper nest and sit through the full incubation period. Although their chicks didn’t survive, these early attempts were crucial in strengthening their bond and helping Moose mature.
Sadly, their love story was cut short when Kettle passed away this summer.
“Despite our devastation at losing Kettle, we knew it was important to find a suitable mate for Moose as part of our snowy owl breeding programme,” said Polly. “We were thrilled to find the incredibly handsome Elk, who we introduced to Moose as her neighbour before they were finally put in the same enclosure.”
Partnering new mates can be a nerve-racking experience for keepers, especially when there’s potential for conflict. Fortunately, Moose and Elk’s laid-back personalities were suited to each other.
“Moose approached Elk with a gentle nudge to his face before casually returning to her favourite tree stump to observe from a distance,” said Polly. “Meanwhile, Elk explored his new surroundings, even settling into Kettle’s old spot as if stepping right into his shoes."
Time will tell if Moose and Elk’s love will soar, but for Kettle, his memory lives on at the park.
“We’re delighted to see Moose beginning a new chapter with Elk,” said James Robson, general manager at Birdworld.
“We’re equally pleased to pay tribute to Kettle, whose namesake now features in the park’s latest attraction, the Owl Academy, as ‘Professor Kettle,’ guiding children through learning and play.
“Kettle was such a beloved character at Birdworld, and it’s heartwarming to know that his memory will continue to inspire and educate others.”