THE new president of Woking Lions, Reg Fianu, was pleased to present a cheque for £1,000 to the chief executive of Citizens Advice Woking, Lorraine Buchanan.
The special donation was due to a shortage of financial help from previous sources brought on by the present economic difficulties.
This donation is in part to buy a new laptop to assist Citizens Advice workers and volunteers to process the many applications they receive daily for the wide variety of help the office provides. The balance is going towards the cost of installing a new integrated telephone system to improve their efficiency.
Both are greatly needed, which is why their chairman and others have recently been taking on sponsored walks to raise additional funds.
Citizens Advice Woking’s team of more than 60 volunteers helps over 6,000 people each year who ask for information and advice on issues including debt, housing, welfare benefits, relationships, employment, and immigration issues.