“I was listening to a talk the other day explaining that people in church, God’s family are not called to be bricks so much as living stones!
“Bricks are the same size and shape, placed together uniformly. Stones placed together to make a wall don’t even need cement but their individual shape and size link into one another and make strength, protection and beauty together.
“It is a challenge but an exciting thought to look at people and see each person as God sees them, their unique design.
“The Bible tells us every single person is made with a purpose and plan for their life. We have become so focused on what we as individuals should achieve, or our children should achieve. I wonder if we end up missing the point.
“Could it be that our life’s value is not so much to be found in how it compares or ‘competes’ with others. But in how it works for the good of others, as we work together, alongside, intertwined with other precious human beings.
“I’m going to be on the look out this week for where I can encourage and mention out loud the gifts of other people I meet. Because maybe that can help more beauty, strength and protection come into this precious world.”
Suzanne Lees-Smith
Children’s & Families Minister
Wisley with Pyrford