Now is time to talk lymphoma
September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Lymphoma Action is inviting everyone to join the conversation to raise awareness about the UK’s most common type of blood cancer – lymphoma.
There are lots of ways people can get involved in our Let’s talk Lymphoma campaign, including sharing our information resources with friends, family and colleagues to start the conversation around lymphoma and the symptoms of the condition; taking a Lymphoma Action resource pack to your GP surgery or pharmacy so they can display our materials; or raising funds to support our work.
We are also encouraging people to use the power of social media to raise awareness and send messages of support around the globe on World Lymphoma Awareness Day on Sunday, 15 September. We are asking people to share their experiences on social media to help us reach as many people as possible, not only to raise awareness about the symptoms of lymphoma, but to let them know about the support that is available for people affected by the condition.
Living with lymphoma can be hard and we know that many people experience emotional challenges as a result of a diagnosis, whether they are being treated for lymphoma themselves or are supporting a loved one.
Sharing how you’re feeling is important, which is why we are also encouraging people to talk about their experiences, to help them address the emotional impact of a lymphoma diagnosis and connect them to specialists and resources that can help.
Every 26 minutes a friend or loved one is diagnosed with lymphoma. Help us shine a light on the UK’s fifth most common cancer so we can support even more people affected by the condition.
Lymphoma Action
HELP REQUIRED
Readers of the News & Mail came to my assistance recently when I was struggling to find a gardener and I wonder if they may be able to help me again in my search for a highly competent computer-user interested in typing many articles for publication.
At 90 years I remain a public speaker and write for many journals. I have been helping the transfer of my successful work to a new clinic and a highly trained and qualified person, who is shortly to open a clinic like mine with a knowledge natural medicines, vitamins, exercise and nutrition.
My unpaid work here continues, but I would like to interview a locally available expert typist. I can get very busy and those who help me have had their share of physical setbacks. My own medical needs include a monthly day trip to Frimley Park Hospital.
I am sometimes overwhelmed by the need to complete articles. The person I would like to interview should be local, with no ties, who might be able to come out at a time to suit us both.
I would love their interest to be in healing with natural remedies. I am on a pension so this person should have no high expectations regarding wages, but a love of learning.
Pearl A Coleman
Clinical Environmentalist
Westfield
*Anyone interested in the position should in the first instance email [email protected] and their details will be forwarded to Ms Coleman.