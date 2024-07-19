One in five children in the UK have experienced abuse and neglect by the time they turn 18.
Following contacts to the NSPCC Helpline, the charity made more than 330 referrals to local agencies in Surrey, such as the police and children’s services in 2022-2023 alone. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
We can stop abuse and neglect before it happens. And for those children who have experienced abuse, we can make sure they get the support they need to recover.
Together, we can make sure children enjoy safe, healthy and happy childhoods. To create the change children need, all MPs and the new UK Government must join us.
Over the next five years, MPs can speak up for children, vote for laws to keep them safe, and improve the lives of young people in Surrey and across the country.
Hayley Garner
NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager for London and South East
Cheque this out
As part of Woking Lions’ support for local causes, Reginald Fianu, president of Woking Lions, was pleased to present a cheque for £500 to Jon Allan, chairman of Friends of Woking Community Hospital.
The funds are towards the purchase of 10 special mobile chairs for the new diagnostic hub, which is currently under construction.
Mr Allan said: “I am delighted with the Woking Lions’ contribution to our hospital, which will be invaluable to all who use these much-needed chairs.”
Anne Roberts
Woking Lions
With thanks
In accordance with the collection requirements of Woking Borough Council I would be grateful if the following note of thanks could be included in your newspaper:
Celia Cross Greyhound Trust would like to express their thanks to all those who supported the collection on Saturday 29 June at Waitrose Goldsworth Park. Thanks to the generosity £538.27 was raised to support the rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming of abandoned, sick or ill-treated greyhounds and lurchers.
Anyone interested in learning more about the work of Celia Cross Greyhound Trust can visit www.celiacross.co.uk.
Carol Hunt
Woking