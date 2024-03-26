Here at West Horsley Place we offer a family day out for all ages.
The ancient and charming manor house will be opening to visitors this Easter holiday. On Tuesdays and Thursdays in the school holidays, this fascinating location will be available to explore, with lots of extra activities to join in.
With more than 600 years of history, West Horsley Place Manor House has some incredible stories to tell. Henry VIII owned the building, Sir Walter Raleigh’s head might be buried there and, when Elizabeth I visited, a whole theatre was built in the grounds for her revels.
On open days you can wander around the principal rooms at your leisure. Expert guides will be on hand to tell you about the history of the site.
There is also plenty of fun for fans of the BBC series Ghosts.
West Horsley Place is known all over the world as Button House. The hugely popular family comedy was filmed entirely on location. For these special family open days fans can gather to enjoy a game of chess or Twist-It, take part in costume competitions and see props used in the show.
And while we are enjoying the school holidays, why not bring your little ones along to take part in the fun? You don’t have to be a fan of Ghosts to join in with family activities.
There will be a craft room full of Easter art activities, outdoor games, dress-up and a rabbit trail in the formal gardens full of amazing facts. Find all the rabbits for a little chocolate treat!
Entry prices are £12 for adults and £6 for children. All ticket income goes towards the conservation of the Manor House which is currently on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.
Family Open Days at West Horsley Place: Tuesday 2 (sold out), Thursday 4, Tuesday 9, Thursday 11 April, 10am to 4pm each day.
Although April 2 is sold out, there is still availability for the other three days. Tickets can be purchased in advance at westhorsleyplace.org (use the What’s On tab).
Chrissie Paver
West Horsley Place