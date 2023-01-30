UPDATED information boards have been installed at the two entrances to the Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area, along with a new information board by the pond.
They give visitors and pond dippers details about the varied flora, fauna, pond life and insects they can expect to see on the site and in the pond.
The 14-acre area sits on the southern edge of Pirbright at the Fox Corner roundabout, where Guildford and Woking meet, and provides recreational facilities for residents of Pirbright, Worplesdon, Brookwood and beyond.
With its streams, pond and boardwalk, wetlands, woodlands and meadows, the wildlife site is a local nature reserve, providing a diverse environment for many different species. It is home to a variety of native trees, hedgerows, flowers, birds, insects and mammals.
The colourful information panels have been installed on hand-crafted metal stands, and can be read from a wheelchair or standing position.
Financial support towards the cost of the information boards was received from Surrey County Council’s Members’ Community Allocation Fund under the sponsorship of Keith Witham, Conservative councillor for Worplesdon, and the balance of the money was drawn from the Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area Association’s donations received from residents and visitors.
For more information, visit www.foxcornerwildlife.org.uk.