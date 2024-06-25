Labour’s proposal to add VAT to private school fees has ignited a fierce debate in Surrey.
The policy, aimed at generating £1.5 billion to improve state education, has drawn both sharp criticism and staunch support from local residents, educators, and politicians.
One Surrey grandmother explained that her grandchildren go to private school and said she thought it is a “ridiculous” policy on “hard-working people”.
Critics say taxing private schools does not hit the super rich but hurts middle-income parents. Surrey has around 140 private schools including primary, secondary and special schools. Fees vary but the cost of independent education in Surrey is above the national average. The policy would exempt private SEND schools.
Fees range from £18,975 to £38,367 per year for day pupils and from £25,290 to £47,535 per year for boarding. With a 20 per cent tax, it would hike figures to £22,770 to £46,040 annually for day pupils, and £30,348 to £57,042 for students at boarding schools.
One woman, who wished to remain anonymous said: “Walloping private schools isn’t going to make the state schools better.
“The imposition of 20 per cent VAT won’t even begin to affect the attitude of those who are brought up by such schools to believe that they are superior to everyone else.”
Twenty-three year-old Grace, who went to a comprehensive school in Esher, added: “It’s no secret that private schools have a self-proclaimed elitist culture, and increasing VAT will mean the super rich will be more prolific in these schools.”
Keir Starmer defends Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private schools
Speaking to people on the doorstep, Guildford ’s Lib Dem candidate Zoe Franklin explained how a woman in Stoughton made “very careful and conscious spending decisions” to pay for a private school.
She said the woman did not have foreign holidays and lived in a modest house to afford private schooling, as they were unable to get into the local school of their choice that they felt would best support their child with special needs.
Labour first announced the policy in its 2019 manifesto, under Jeremy Corbyn, but was brought back into the news limelight in 2023 by Keir Starmer. Parents started a Change.org petition against plans, attracting 169,646 signatures at the time of writing.
The petition argues parents who currently pay school fees on top of taxes used for school funding will be “adding to the state’s burden rather than opting to relieve it” by choosing an independent school.
IPSOS polling, published in November 2023, showed 57 per cent of the public support the proposal, with just 18 per cent opposing it.
Speaking on behalf of the Labour party, Stuart Brady said: “I’ve listened to stories from Reigate Constituents and am aware of the variety of economic and educational positions of those paying privately for education, including parents of children with additional needs.
“I know that most are not the super-rich. But Labour in government will spread opportunity to all parts of the country at every age and every stage.”