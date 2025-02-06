Plans for a Muslim funeral building in Farnham have been approved by a planning inspector after an appeal.
The Planning Inspectorate announced today (February 6) that it has granted permission for the facility off Hale Road, proposed by the Ismaili Trust, despite strong opposition from the local community.
Waverley Borough Council had initially rejected the application, citing concerns over increased traffic and potential harm to trees and hedgerows. However, the inspector’s decision now allows the project to proceed.
In his 48-page decision document, planning inspector Gareth Wildgoose concluded: “The appeal is allowed and planning permission is granted for erection of funeral ceremony building with associated landscaping and parking at Farnham Park Cemetery, Farnham.”
Cllr Catherine Powell, who represents the Farnham North constituency on Surrey County Council, has been strongly involved in the local community’s opposition to the plans.
She called the decision “yet another devastating blow for the residents of north Farnham. “
She said that the site was at one of the busiest junctions in Farnham and that the Hale Road, north of the Six Bells Roundabout, already carried more traffic than the A31 dual carriageway to the west of the town.
She stated that a request for a walking and cycling route across the site had been rejected and that the once-promised car park for St John's Church had been removed from the plan.
“In a time when we are being told to leave our cars at home, use public transport, and walk and cycle more, the planning inspector has decided that desires of a community based in London are more important than the safety and wellbeing of the residents of the area around the site,” Cllr Powell said.
“The planning system is completely broken and fundamentally flawed. I can only hope that the Trust will decide to work with the local community, as they said they would at the appeal inquiry.”
She hoped that the Trust would address many issues raised by the local community, including access across the site for walking and cycling, the site boundary and the deer fence.
Cllr Carole Cockburn, the Waverley Borough Council member for Farnham Bourne Ward, said she was “beyond disappointed” at the inspectorate’s decision.
“We have sought for so long to keep that land undeveloped and that is why it was allocated for SANG (Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace) in the Farnham Neighbourhood Plan of 2020.
“Unfortunately, a change of administration at Waverley in 2019 resulted in the failure of the borough to purchase the land and it was sold to the Ismaili Trust.
“I am sure there will be further applications on that land, now that the principle of built form has been established and I shall continue to monitor all applications closely, in order to protect the amenity of local residents as much as we can.”
The decision was made after a six-day hearing in January, during which the Ismaili Trust was represented by Lord Charles Banner KC, one of the country’s leading planning lawyers.
Lord Banner said that as the Ismaili community’s current cemetery in Brookwood was approaching its capacity, the Farnham site was greatly needed.
He also noted that the building would be designed by Neil McLaughlin, an award-winning architect.
“The building and its setting would be something which not just they, but Farnham too, could be proud of - a piece of world-class architecture by a Stirling Prize winner, which it’s entirely plausible to think could itself be award-winning,” he told the inquiry.
The Ismaili Trust represents the UK’s Ismailis, followers of a branch of Shia Islam.
Recently, Aga Khan, the billionaire spiritual leader of the Ismaili Shia Muslim community, died in Lisbon at the age of 88.
The Ismaili Trust has been approached for comment.