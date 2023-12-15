The Conservative county councillor for Woking North, Riasat Khan, has been suspended for an offensive social-media post.
Cllr Khan shared an image likening a series of world leaders to Adolf Hitler, drawing the Nazi leader’s toothbrush mustache on a group including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in a post labelled “Kids Killers Union”.
The leaders were further identified by a national flag added to their foreheads.
John O’Reilly, chairman of the Conservative Group on Surrey County Council, said: “I can confirm Cllr Khan has been suspended from the Surrey County Council Conservative Group pending an investigation by Surrey County Council’s monitoring officer.
“Whilst this investigation is ongoing he will sit as an independent councillor.
“It would be inappropriate for me to comment any further at this time.”
When contacted by the News & Mail, Cllr Khan said: “This is an internal matter for the Conservative Group at SCC which I don’t wish to make any comments on.”