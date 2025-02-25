Women in the South East are stepping up for breast cancer screening at a higher rate than any other region in the country.
NHS England data shows that 766,046 women aged 53 to 71 were screened for breast cancer in the year up to March 31, 2024, compared to 723,160 women the previous year, an increase of nearly 43,000.
The data also shows that the uptake rate among those invited in 2023-24 improved to 73.30 percent in the South East – an increase from 70.3 in 2022-23, the highest rate of any region in the country, and above the national average of 70 percent.
More women, however, are being urged to come forward when invited as screening helps to save lives.
The recent story of Jill Murray from Surrey highlights the importance of screening. Had she not attended her routine appointment, her cancer would not have been detected as early, leading to a much different outcome.
Daghni Rajasingam, a NHSE medical director in the South East, said: “It is really encouraging that more women are taking up their invitation to breast screening, and that the South East is performing so well.
“However, there are still many more women we need to reach and encourage to attend, which is why the awareness campaign launched recently is so important.
“Breast screening plays a crucial role in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, often identifying cancers before any visible or palpable changes occur. This early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival so I would encourage all eligible women to take up the offer when invited.”
Supported by the Breast Cancer Now charity, the campaign was launched with a new TV, radio, and online advert. It highlights early cancer detection while reassuring millions of women who receive the all-clear.
All women aged 50 to 71 are invited for free NHS breast screening. The process is designed to be as comfortable as possible, with mammographers trained to support and reassure women throughout their appointment.
For more information about breast screening services or to book an appointment, visit the NHS website or contact your local NHS breast screening service.