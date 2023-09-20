Residents of older adult care homes and people who are housebound have begun receiving their Covid-19 and flu vaccinations as of this week, as the NHS kickstarts its winter vaccinations campaign.
The adult Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme, which has been brought forward in line with expert advice due to the risks presented by a new Covid variant, is prioritising those at greatest risk.
Following on from the roll-out to care homes and people who are housebound, from Monday, other eligible groups have begun to be invited to get their top up protection ahead of winter.
NHS staff across Surrey have been working hard to prepare for the earlier start of the programme, with more sites expected to take part in the campaign this year to make it as easy as possible for people to get protection.
From September 18, people will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccination through the National Booking Service (NBS), the NHS app or by calling 119.
Equally, people will be able to use NBS to book their flu jabs from October 2.
Eligible groups may be offered a vaccination sooner by GP surgeries or other local NHS services.
People are being encouraged to get both vaccinations as soon as they can and not delay, due to the risk of the new Covid-19 variant and ahead of the winter period.
Last year, the NHS faced the ‘twindemic’ of flu and Covid with high occupancy in hospitals and record pressure on staff and plans for this winter are already under way.
As in previous years, children in reception to Year 11 will be offered the free nasal spray flu vaccine, delivered in schools by immunisation teams in the region.
Children aged two and three years old (on or before August 31) will be eligible for the free nasal spray via their GP practice.
The most effective vaccine for children is the nasal vaccine, which is even more convenient and easily administered when compared to a jab.