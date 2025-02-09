Hampshire and Surrey have been recognised as two of the best regions in the UK for nature walks, coming in second and third place, respectively.
The research by outdoor experts GO Outdoors analysed Google search data from December 2023 to November 2024.
It assessed various factors including the number of wildlife trails, tree cover in urban areas, proximity to green spaces, and the presence of nature reserves.
The findings highlight Hampshire and Surrey as prime locations for outdoor enthusiasts seeking picturesque walking routes and rich biodiversity.
Ranking second with a nature walk hotspot score of 9.68/10, Hampshire boasts 792 wildlife trails, making it a top-tier destination for nature lovers.
The county’s trails maintain a strong average review score of 4.2, and nearly 60 percent feature wildflowers, offering walkers a scenic and immersive experience.
Hampshire also stands out for its impressive tree coverage, with 87.4 percent of urban areas benefiting from green canopies. Additionally, more than a fifth (20.6 percent) of the population is within ten minutes of a green space.
A spokesman for GO Outdoors said: “The county’s nine nature reserves further enhance its appeal, providing diverse habitats for wildlife.”
Following closely behind, Surrey achieved a nature walk hotspot score of 9.35/10. The county is home to 626 wildlife trails, with an average review score of 4.3. Surrey’s urban areas also feature an extensive 87.2 percent tree cover.
Surrey is particularly notable for its accessibility to green spaces, with nearly 28 percent of the population living within ten minutes of natural areas.
The spokesperson said: “Popular walking destinations such as Box Hill provide breathtaking views, ancient woodlands, and diverse trails catering to walkers of all fitness levels.”
While Hampshire and Surrey excel in providing excellent nature walks, Devon claimed the top spot with a perfect 10/10 nature walk hotspot score.