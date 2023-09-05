The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.
The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.
The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.
1. Leith Hill Practice
Of the 119 people who responded to the GP survey, 97.1% described their overall experience of Leith Hill Practice as "good" or "very good".
Some 79% said the practice was very good, while 18.1% said it was good. A further 1.8% said it was poor or very poor.
2. Witley Surgery
Coming in second was Witley Surgery, where 70.3% of 105 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 26.7% described it as good.
It meant the practice was rated at least good by 97% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in the Surrey heartlands.
3. Guildford Rivers Practice
Guildford Rivers Practice came in third with a score of 96.6%.
Some 75.4% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 21.2% believed it was just good.
Meanwhile, no one described the service as poor, but 0.4% said it was very poor.
4. Sheresurgeryanddispensary
Coming in just outside the top three was Sheresurgeryanddispensary, which 93.9% of 121 patients rated as good or very good.
The practice was rated very good by 75.5% of patients, and good by 18.4%.
However, no patients said the service was very poor, but 2.6% said it was poor.
5. St Luke's Surgery
Rounding out the top five GP practices in the Surrey heartlands was St Luke's Surgery.
Of the 121 patients who responded to the GP survey, 93.4% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.
This included 57.9% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.
6. New Ottershaw Surgery
With 93.2% of 106 patients grading the practice as good or very good, New Ottershaw Surgery ranked sixth in the Surrey heartlands.
At the other end of the scale, just 0.7% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.
7. Medwyn Surgery
At seventh place in the rankings was Medwyn Surgery.
Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 92.9% of the 131 respondents to the GP survey.
Of those, 63.8% rated it as very good.
8. Binscombe Medical Centre
Binscombe Medical Centre lands at eighth in the Surrey heartlands.
This is thanks to 92.7% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.
Of them, 64.4% said the service was very good, while 28.3% described it as good.
9. Elizabeth House Medical Practice, and Stoneleigh Surgery
Coming it at ninth in the rankings are Elizabeth House Medical Practice, and Stoneleigh Surgery.
Some 92.2% of patients who responded to the GP survey graded their service as good or very good.
At the other end of the scale, 0.5% said their experience at Elizabeth House Medical Practice was very poor. This fell to 0.4% for Stoneleigh Surgery.