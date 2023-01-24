WOKING & Sam Beare Hospice have turned trees into care, after collecting more than 200 real Christmas trees from doorsteps across Woking and the surrounding areas for which they provide their services.
“This is the second year we have run our Christmas tree collection service and it has been a huge success, as we doubled what we raised last year to almost £3,000,” said Clive Albury, retail operations manager at the hospice.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated and a special thanks to Surrey County Council’s waste team for helping us dispose and recycle the trees, and Squires Garden Centre in Woking and Horsham who gave up their time and vehicles to help us collect all the trees.
“We would love to be able to grow this even further next year. The demand was so high, but we had to close registration as we were unable to collect any more trees in the allotted time” added Clive.
“So if you are a landscape gardener, lumberjack or a local company that could help with the disposal of the Christmas trees, please do get in touch at [email protected] or call 01483 881771.
“Any support you can give would be greatly appreciated and you can help us raise the vital funds we need to run the hospice.”
A patient-led charity, the hospice delivers palliative and end of life care to people who have advanced life-limiting illnesses. Each year they care for thousands of patients, their carers and families
If you would like to register your interest for next year’s collection you can complete the registration form on the hospice website Christmas Tree Collection - Woking & Sam Beare Hospices (wsbhospices.co.uk)
For more information on how you can support Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, including upcoming fundraising events and challenges, visit Support us – Woking & Sam Beare Hospices (wsbhospices.co.uk).