New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cafe Local at Platform 2woking Railway Stationstation Approachwokingsurrey; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Starbucksplatform 5woking Railway Stationstation Approachwokingsurrey; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Squisito Italian Takaway at 109a High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on August 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Wenzel's The Bakers at 24 Wolsey Walkwokingsurrey; rated on August 12