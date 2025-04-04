New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Palli Hill Restaurant at 114 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Roosters Piri Grill & Desserts at 37 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Fired Frog Pottery Cafe at Fired Frog1 - 3 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 26

• Rated 5: The Drumming Snipe at The Drumming Snipeguildford Roadmayfordwokingsurrey; rated on March 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Horsell Bowling Club at Horsell Bowling Clubqueen Elizabeth Gardenshigh Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Ahmic Class Wine Lounge at Unit 196 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: The Princess PH at The Princess Of Wales24 Princess Roadmayburywokingsurrey; rated on March 20

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 73 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Bamboo Garden Ltd at 92 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: Canton Chinese Takeaway at 10 Anchor Crescentknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on March 10