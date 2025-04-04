New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Woking’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Palli Hill Restaurant at 114 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Roosters Piri Grill & Desserts at 37 Chertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Fired Frog Pottery Cafe at Fired Frog1 - 3 Hermitage Roadst Johnswokingsurrey; rated on March 26
• Rated 5: The Drumming Snipe at The Drumming Snipeguildford Roadmayfordwokingsurrey; rated on March 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Horsell Bowling Club at Horsell Bowling Clubqueen Elizabeth Gardenshigh Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 31
• Rated 5: Ahmic Class Wine Lounge at Unit 196 High Streethorsellwokingsurrey; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: The Princess PH at The Princess Of Wales24 Princess Roadmayburywokingsurrey; rated on March 20
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 73 Old Woking Roadwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Bamboo Garden Ltd at 92 High Roadbyfleetwest Byfleetsurrey; rated on March 27
• Rated 5: Canton Chinese Takeaway at 10 Anchor Crescentknaphillwokingsurrey; rated on March 10