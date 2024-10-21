New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Gloucester Square Bistro at Ambassadors Barthe Ambassadorsvictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Nova Cinema at New Victoria Theatrethe Ambassadorsvictoria Waywokingsurrey; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: McLaren Technology Centre - Restaurant Associates at Mclaren Support Services Ltdmclaren Technology Centrechertsey Roadwokingsurrey; rated on October 14
It means that of Woking's 168 similar establishments with ratings, 116 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.