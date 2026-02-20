Pupils at Meath School with severe speech sound disorders are now being supported by new Voice Output Communication Aids (Vocas) as a result of a substantial grant from Woking District Rotary Club.
Vocas are specialised tablet-based devices that run a communication app which speaks aloud the words or phrases selected by a child. These tools play a vital role in enabling pupils to express themselves clearly and confidently.
Teachers can also display the voca screen on the classroom whiteboard, allowing the whole class to engage in shared communication activities.
Meath School is located in Ottershaw, and the nine new devices will further strengthen its “total communication” approach, which supports children using a combination of speech, signing and aided communication.
This approach ensures every child has the tools they need to participate fully in learning and everyday interactions.
Majella Delaney, the principal of Meath School, said: “We are extremely grateful to Woking District Rotary Club for this generous donation. These devices make a real and immediate difference to our pupils, helping them communicate more effectively and take an active role in their learning and social experiences.”
Jessie Luckins, senior speech and language therapist & aided AAC coordinator, added: “For many of our pupils, vocas are not just helpful — they are essential. This donation means more children can access the right tools at the right time, supporting both their confidence and their communication development.”
Gill Colbeck, president of Woking District Rotary Club, said: “Some of our members visited Meath School last summer. They were very impressed by the work it is doing and by its obvious need for more local community support.
“So we are delighted to now be able to provide this grant which will make a real difference at this wonderful special needs school right on Woking’s doorstep.”
